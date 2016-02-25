BRIEF-Belden says co and certain units entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
Feb 25 Visibilia Editore SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that the board resolved in favour of the proposed sale of entire shareholding in Visibilia Magazine Srl to Visibilia Srl
Source text: bit.ly/1QGuCUg
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Belden - on may 16, 2017, co and certain of its U.S. and non-U.S. Subsidiaries entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements