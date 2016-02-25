BRIEF-EBOS Group proposes acquisition of HPS
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
Feb 25 Malmbergs Elektriska Publ AB
* Jan-Dec sales 666 million SEK (608)
* Jan-Dec pretax profit 97 million SEK (88)
* Proposes ordinary dividend of 7 SEK/share, and SEK 1/share in extraordinary dividend Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire HPS for a purchase price of A$154 million
* On May 16, 2017, certain subsidiaries of co entered into an ninth master amendment and restatement deed - SEC filing