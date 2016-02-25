Feb 25 Taaleri Oyj :

* H2 turnover was 28.4 million euros ($31.3 million) versus 36.8 million euros year ago

* H2 operating profit 8.3 million euros versus 3.7 million euros

* Sees equity ratio minimum 30 percent and operating profit of minimum 15 percent

* Proposes 2015 dividend of 0.14 euro per share and return of capital of 0.06 euro per share

* Says aims to increase amount of dividend distributed, and each year to distribute a competitive dividend

* Says long term objectives for return on equity is to exceed minimum 15 percent Source text for Eikon:

