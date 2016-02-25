BRIEF-Netsol says misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements
Feb 25 Alcatel Lucent Teletas :
* Says deal with Azerbaijan's Delta Telekom did not enter into force yet
* The agreement to enter into force until March 31,upon receiving of 30 percent of payment
* Says because company did not receive 30 percent of payment

* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017