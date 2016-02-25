BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
Feb 25Havas SA :
* FY revenue of 2.19 billion euro vs 1.87 billion euro ($2.06 billion) a year ago
* FY current operating income of 315 million euro vs 263 million euro a year ago
* FY net income group share of 172 million euro vs 140 million euro a year ago
* To propose FY dividend of 0.15 euro per share vs 0.13 euro in 2014
* Havas able to reach 2016 expected growth for the market, hope to do a bit better - CEO
* Havas targets for 2016, a volume of acquisitions at least equal to the 2015 one - CEO
* Havas still targets a 15 pct margin objective at medium term - CEO
Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares