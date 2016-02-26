BRIEF- MCUBS MidCity Investment to issue investment corporation bonds
* Says it will issue investment corporation bonds, worth 3 billion yen, through public offering
Feb 25 RomReal ASA :
* Reported on Thursday Q4 operating revenue of 89,000 euros ($98,000) versus 89,000 euros year ago
* Q4 pre-tax loss 1.9 million euros versus loss 1.4 million euros
* Expects further asset disposals at satisfactory prices in the quarters to come
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue