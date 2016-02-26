Feb 25 RomReal ASA :

* Reported on Thursday Q4 operating revenue of 89,000 euros ($98,000) versus 89,000 euros year ago

* Q4 pre-tax loss 1.9 million euros versus loss 1.4 million euros

* Expects further asset disposals at satisfactory prices in the quarters to come

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)