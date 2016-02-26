BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26Sonae Capital SGPS SA :
* Reported on Thursday Q4 net loss of 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million) versus profit of 1.1 mln euros a year ago
* Q4 EBITDA of 2.8 mln euros vs 1.9 mln euros a year ago
* Q4 turnover 44.8 mln euros vs 46.0 mln euros a year ago
* Net debt at end-Dec at 149.2 mln euros, down by 85.3 mln euros comparing to end-Dec 2014
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.