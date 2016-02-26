BRIEF-Xinjiang Korla Pear says change of CFO
* Says it appoints Guo Jiansheng as new CFO to replace Ding Yuancheng who resigns due to change in job role
Feb 26 Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica AS :
* Fy 2015 net turnover 1.1 million euros ($1.22 million) versus 566,590 euros year ago
* Fy 2015 loss for the period 15,995 euros versus loss of 132,097 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LhquHU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 23 China imported 190,000 tonnes of sugar in April, down 14.1 percent from the same month last year, customs data showed on Tuesday.