Feb 26 Cofina SGPS SA :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2015 net profit 5.1 million euros
($5.6 million) versus 6.2 million euros year ago
* FY 2015 operating revenue 100.7 million euros versus 106.1
million euros year ago
* FY 2015 ad revenue 33.8 million euros versus 36.7 million
euros year ago
* FY 2015 EBITDA 15.0 million euros versus 16.2 million
euros year ago
* Says nominal net debt at end of Dec. 2015 of 59.8 million
euros, which represents a decrease of 5.8 million euros in
relation to the previous year
Source text: bit.ly/1SZpyut
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9042 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)