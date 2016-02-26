LONDON Feb 26 The Baltic Exchange confirmed on
Friday it had received a number of "exploratory approaches" for
the business and it was now in confidential discussions with
selected third parties.
"There can be no certainty that an offer will be made or the
terms on which any offer might be made," the exchange said in a
statement.
Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said earlier on
Friday it was in talks to buy the Baltic Exchange, the hub of
the global shipping market.
Reuters exclusively reported on Thursday that the Baltic
Exchange had held talks with SGX and other potential buyers,
months after the London Metals Exchange (LME) made an approach
to buy it.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Pratima Desai)