LONDON Feb 26 The Baltic Exchange confirmed on Friday it had received a number of "exploratory approaches" for the business and it was now in confidential discussions with selected third parties.

"There can be no certainty that an offer will be made or the terms on which any offer might be made," the exchange said in a statement.

Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said earlier on Friday it was in talks to buy the Baltic Exchange, the hub of the global shipping market.

Reuters exclusively reported on Thursday that the Baltic Exchange had held talks with SGX and other potential buyers, months after the London Metals Exchange (LME) made an approach to buy it. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by Pratima Desai)