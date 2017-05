ZURICH Feb 26 FIFA on Friday passed a series of sweeping reforms as it looks to clean up world soccer's governing body following years of corruption.

The delegates voted in the reforms, which include term limits for top officials and disclosure of their earnings, with 89 percent of members in favour.

FIFA will later elect a new president to take over from Sepp Blatter who has been banned from football for six years for ethics violations. (Writing by Ossian Shine; Editing by Hugh Lawson)