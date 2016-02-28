** Bouygues Chairman and Chief Executive Martin Bouygues plans to propose his son Edward, 32, and nephew Cyril, 30, to the board of the telecoms, media and construction group, Le Journal du Dimanche reports.

** Martin Bouygues will make the proposals at the company's annual general meeting on April 21, the paper says, adding that the nominations will become official when the group sends the proposals to France's AMF financial regulator on Tuesday.

** CFO Philippe Marien and Bouygues Telecom head Olivier Roussat are favourites for to replace Martin Bouygues as CEO when his mandate expires in 2018, the paper says Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)