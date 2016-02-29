Feb 29 Bank Hapoalim Bm :

* Says to pay quarterly dividend of 117 million shekels, total dividend for 2015 totaled 616 million

* Q4 net profit 586 million shekels versus 487 million shekels

* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q4 net profit of 731.5 million shekels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)