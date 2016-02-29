Fitch Affirms Vivendi SA's IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Paris-based Vivendi SA.'s (Vivendi) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Vivendi's proposed acquisition of Havas will not impact its 'BBB' rating. The company has sufficient funds and leverage headroom to fund the acquisition from existing cash reserves and debt. Vivendi intends to acquire an initial 60% from the Bo