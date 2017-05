Feb 29 Nexstim Oyj :

* Said on Sunday Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) notes pre-specified stopping criteria for futility have been met and Phase III stroke therapy NICHE trial will not meet its primary endpoint

* Nexstim will analyse the DSMB recommendation further before deciding upon continuation of Phase III trial

* DSMB recommends that study team and subjects remain blinded and data collection be completed

