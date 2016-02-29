BRIEF-Banca Intermobiliare vice chairman Giampaolo Provaggi resigns with immediate effect
May 16 BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:
Feb. 29 Fritz Nols AG :
* Said on Saturday it purchased 50 pct plus one share and thus the majority of Dokla ecotec Research & Devolopment Ltd./UG
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E GESTIONI SPA:
* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde