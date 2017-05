Feb 29 JKX Oil & Gas Plc :

* Has several potential near-term contingent liabilities from Ukrainian legal cases of about $41 million, including interest and penalties

* In January, co produced 10,553 boepd, revenue (unaudited) was $6.4 million

* Board is reviewing all development projects and enhancement opportunities