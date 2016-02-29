Feb 29 Spain's FCC :

* Says expects to reduce debt by about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in 2016

* Says expects growth in environment, water areas in 2016, which make up 80 percent of its core profit

* Says not at present planning to take part in Carlos Slim's takeover offer for Realia, in which it is a shareholder Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9153 euros)