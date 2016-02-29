Feb 29 Promotora de Informaciones SA :

* Resolved on Monday to issue bonds mandatorily convertible into newly-issued common shares, without pre-emption rights

* Creditors HSBC, Caixabank and the funds linked to Banco Santander committed to subscribe to tranche A which amounts to 32.1 million euros ($35.0 million)

* Tranche B amounts to 117.9 million euros, of which HSBC committed to subscribe to 68.1 million euros

* Bonds in both tranches are issued at 10 euros face value

