(Adds "profit" in second bullet)

March 1 Bonduelle SAS :

* H1 net consolidated profit of 36.6 million euro versus 36.4 million euro ($39.6 million) a year ago

* H1 current operating profit of 64.0 million euro versus 66.5 million euro a year ago

* For FY, group confirms its annual objective of achieving an operating margin higher than previous year at constant exchange rates  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)