UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
March 1 Macro Games SA :
* Said on Monday that it issued and allotted 1,571 2.5-year series A bonds at the issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($250) each
* Informed about the issue on Feb. 9
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9901 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
* Hyundai vows to cooperate 'sincerely' (Adds details of investigation, background)