UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 1 AMS AG :
* Announces Alexander Everke as CEO of ams, effective March 1
* Alexander Everke joined ams' management board as CEO designate in October 2015
* Former CEO Kirk Laney continues as ams' Chief Strategist for Sensors and member of the Management Board
Source text: bit.ly/1L0UDLY
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
CANNES, France, May 20 A sumptuous Stockholm museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art is at the centre of "The Square", a Palme d'Or nominee at Cannes which switches between surrealism, comedy of manners, thriller and social commentary.