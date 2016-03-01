March 1 Umicore NV :

* Said on Monday that in a mixed initial determination by an administrative law judge at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), it was confirmed that Umicore did not directly infringe or induce infringement of patents asserted against it by BASF

* The initial determination did, however, find that Umicore contributed to the infringement of these patents with respect to certain activities, including testing and evaluation, solely in the United States

* As a next step, the case will be subject to review by the full Commission, which is expected to issue a final determination in June of this year.

