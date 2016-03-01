March 1 SS Lazio SpA :

* Reported on Monday H1 2015/2016 net loss of 5.2 million euros ($5.66 million) versus loss of 11.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 2015/2016 production value at 47.0 million euros versus 38.1 million euros a year ago

* Says the fact the first team was knocked out of UEFA Champions League in the preliminary round had a financial impact on the H1 result of the 2015/2016 season

Source text: bit.ly/1L1cFOe

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)