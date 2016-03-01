March 1 Digital Bros SpA :
* Reported on Monday H1 2015/2016 (semester ended Dec. 31,
2015) net profit at 1.2 million euros ($1.30 million) versus 3.9
million euros a year ago
* Says in H1 2014/2015 the net result benefited from a
profit on exchange rate for 1.36 million euros versus 523,000
euros in H1 2015/2016
* H1 2015/2016 revenues at 45.3 million euros versus 61.0
million euros a year ago
* Says expected positive net profit revised downward at
fiscal year end
* Says the development of new products will begin to
generate revenues starting from the last three months of FY
2015/2016
* Says that the rate of decline in the second half of the
fiscal year 2015/2016 will slow significantly, limiting the
slowdown in sales, resulting in a small reduction compared to
the previous fiscal year
* Says expects for FY 2015/2016 a moderately positive result
despite the one-off costs in the first half related to the
launch of the Daily Fantasy Sports Fantasfida and the delay in
the launch of new products on the market
Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
