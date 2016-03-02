March 2 Sfinks Polska SA :

* Said on Tuesday that following the complete repayment of 46.5 million zlotys ($11.68 million) loan to ING Bank Slaski SA under restructuring agreement from April 8, 2009, on Feb. 29 it signed a relief from debt agreement with ING Bank Slaski

* ING Bank Slaski redeemed in full the total interest rates accrued to the company at the date of the loan payment (Feb. 25)

* Previous repayment of debt to PKO BP SA, as well as relief from debt and redemption of the interest by ING Bank Slaski is the completion of the company's debt restructuring towards the two banks

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9813 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)