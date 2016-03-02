March 2 Sfinks Polska SA :
* Said on Tuesday that following the complete repayment of
46.5 million zlotys ($11.68 million) loan to ING Bank Slaski SA
under restructuring agreement from April 8, 2009, on
Feb. 29 it signed a relief from debt agreement with ING Bank
Slaski
* ING Bank Slaski redeemed in full the total interest rates
accrued to the company at the date of the loan payment (Feb. 25)
* Previous repayment of debt to PKO BP SA, as well
as relief from debt and redemption of the interest by ING Bank
Slaski is the completion of the company's debt restructuring
towards the two banks
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9813 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)