BRIEF-Digia appoints Kristiina Simola new CFO
* REG-DIGIA RENEWS ITS OPERATING MODEL: CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT AND ORGANISATION
March 3 Banzai SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday its FY revenue of 234.8 million euros ($255.02 million) versus 185.0 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss of 10.8 million euros versus 2.1 million euros a year ago, impacted by the choice of expanding the size of the Group
* 2016 revenues are expected to grow in the upper part of the 20-25 percent range driven by e-commerce
Source text: bit.ly/1QURRdz
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9207 euros)
