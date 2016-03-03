March 3 Banzai SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday its FY revenue of 234.8 million euros ($255.02 million) versus 185.0 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss of 10.8 million euros versus 2.1 million euros a year ago, impacted by the choice of expanding the size of the Group

* 2016 revenues are expected to grow in the upper part of the 20-25 percent range driven by e-commerce

($1 = 0.9207 euros)