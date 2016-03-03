BRIEF-Staples says Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Total company sales for Q1 of 2017 were $4.1 billion, a decrease of five percent
March 3Monnari Trade SA :
* Said on Wednesday Feb. 2016 revenue from sales of goods was 16.0 million zlotys ($4.0 million), up 30.08 percent year on year
($1 = 3.9750 zlotys)
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.