BRIEF-Staples says Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Total company sales for Q1 of 2017 were $4.1 billion, a decrease of five percent
March 3 Melia Hotels International SA :
* Announced on Wednesday its entry into the Iranian market with the Gran Melia Ghoo Hotel, located in the complex to be developed in Iran, currently being built in Salman Shahr
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.