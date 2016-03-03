March 3Symbio Polska SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it received subscription offers for 2.4 million series I shares in first phase of public offer with preemptive rights

* In additional phase received subscription offers for 10.4 million series I shares, with reduction ratio of 89.7 pct

* Number of series I shares available in public offer amounts to 3.4 mln shares

* Allotment will be carried out on March 8

