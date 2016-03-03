BRIEF-Staples says Q1 same store sales fell 3 percent
* Total company sales for Q1 of 2017 were $4.1 billion, a decrease of five percent
March 3Symbio Polska SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it received subscription offers for 2.4 million series I shares in first phase of public offer with preemptive rights
* In additional phase received subscription offers for 10.4 million series I shares, with reduction ratio of 89.7 pct
* Number of series I shares available in public offer amounts to 3.4 mln shares
* Allotment will be carried out on March 8
May 16 Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher customer traffic and more average spending at its stores amid a strong housing market.