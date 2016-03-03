BRIEF-Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
March 3Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that the court of Busto Arsizio approved the bank debt restructuring agreement, signed on December 23, 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Enpro Industries announces bankruptcy court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
NEW YORK, May 15 Debt-laden Puerto Rico announced on Monday that the Government Development Bank, once the primary fiscal agent for the U.S. territory, has reached a liquidation deal with its creditors, avoiding a protracted bankruptcy.