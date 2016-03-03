BRIEF-Milkiland Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.1 mln euros
* Reported on Monday that its Q1 revenue was 37.1 million euros versus 36.5 million euros a year ago
March 3 Continental
* CEO sees 3 billion eur sales in autonomous driving-related products by 2020
* CFO says see ourselves in a position to buy companies that could help us grow in new areas
* Says in discussions about how cooperation with Here mapping consortium could proceed
* Says first months of the year in China going very well
* CEO says did not make any modifications to hardware, electronics supplied to VW
* Says costs of airbag recall will not affect full-year forecasts
* CEO says can imagine buying sensor or software companies but opportunities limited
* Says joining Here consortium would be a valid option
* Says cannot yet establish any effects on its business of VW emissions scandal
* CEO says looking for new battery technology partner, confident of finding one in 12-15 months Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
* Last date before book closure June 3 with book closure period from June 5 to June 9