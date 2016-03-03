March 3 Continental

* CEO sees 3 billion eur sales in autonomous driving-related products by 2020

* CFO says see ourselves in a position to buy companies that could help us grow in new areas

* Says in discussions about how cooperation with Here mapping consortium could proceed

* Says first months of the year in China going very well

* CEO says did not make any modifications to hardware, electronics supplied to VW

* Says costs of airbag recall will not affect full-year forecasts

* CEO says can imagine buying sensor or software companies but opportunities limited

* Says joining Here consortium would be a valid option

* Says cannot yet establish any effects on its business of VW emissions scandal

* CEO says looking for new battery technology partner, confident of finding one in 12-15 months