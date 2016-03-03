UPDATE 2-Premier Foods to focus on costs after tough year
* Shares down 1.7 pct (Adds comments, share activity, background, bullet points)
March 3 Transcom Worldwide AB :
* Announced the successful closing of the divestment of its Danish Credit Management Services operations (CMS Denmark) for an equity value of 13.0 million euros ($14.14 million) to Inga Acquisition ApS, a holding company of the current management team and an investment company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares down 1.7 pct (Adds comments, share activity, background, bullet points)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: