BRIEF-Getting positive result in 2017 will be very difficult - GNB's CEO
* RECEIVING A POSITIVE RESULTS IN 2017 WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT, BUT WE DO NOT GIVE UP - ARTUR KLIMCZAK, CEO, SAID AT PRESS CONFERENCE ON TUESDAY
March 3Quest for Growth NV :
* NA per share at Feb 29: 12.21 euro
ABIDJAN, May 16 Ivory Coast's banking association on Tuesday lifted an order issued a day earlier for banks to remain closed, a senior association official told Reuters, as a nationwide army mutiny appeared to ease.