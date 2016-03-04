BRIEF-Apple files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
March 4 Kindy SA :
* H1 revenue of 16.5 million euro versus 18.5 million euro ($20.3 million) a year ago
* H1 current operating loss of 0.3 million euro versus profit of 0.8 million euro a year ago
* H1 net loss of 1.2 million euro versus profit of 0.2 million euro a year ago
* Sees in 2016, a decrease in revenue and profitability Source text: bit.ly/1QWXyaS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9130 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
May 18 The head of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to cut cost overruns at the Pentagon by overhauling the way it buys everything from common off-the-shelf goods to services and intellectual property.