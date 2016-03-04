March 4Galapagos NV :
* Reported on Thursday, a FY revenue of 60.6 million euro vs
90.0 million euro ($98.5 million) a year ago
* FY operating loss of 89.4 million vs 36.6 million euro a
year ago
* FY net loss of 118.4 million euro vs profit of 33.2
million euro
* A 2015 cash burn of 122 million euro, in line with
guidance
* A cash balance on 31 December 2015 of 348 million euro
* Cash in January 2016, post-closing of Gilead transaction,
of 1.02 billion euro
* In 2016, expects to reduce cash burn of between 100 - 120
million euro
* The 20-week results from filgotinib in Crohn's
disease(FITZROY) are expected in April
* Expects to complete recruitment in its Phase 2 study with
GLPG1690 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis before year end for
topline results in H1 2017 to report topline results from its
Phase 1 study with osteoarthritis program GLPG1972 around
mid-year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9133 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)