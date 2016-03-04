March 4RoodMicrotec NV :
* Has made arrangements with automotive and industrial
partners for new sales in the range of 8 to 12 million euro
($13.1 million) over a period of 8 years
* As a result of these new arrangements, turnover will
increase as of 2020 by 1.5 million euro to 2.5 million euro per
year
* Expects that in 2020 turnover will approximately be 75 pct
higher compared to the total turnover of over 10 million euro in
2015
* A further increase is expected during the years after 2020
