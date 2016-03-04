March 4 Bolzoni SpA :

* Reported that the German Antitrust Authority ("Bundeskartellamt") unconditionally approved the acquisition by Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., of the indirect control of Bolzoni

* The envisaged timing for closing the transaction is expected during Q2 2016

