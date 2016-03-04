BRIEF-Apple files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
March 4 Bolzoni SpA :
* Reported that the German Antitrust Authority ("Bundeskartellamt") unconditionally approved the acquisition by Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., of the indirect control of Bolzoni
* The envisaged timing for closing the transaction is expected during Q2 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
May 18 The head of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to cut cost overruns at the Pentagon by overhauling the way it buys everything from common off-the-shelf goods to services and intellectual property.