UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson's profit beats, shares jump
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
March 4 InfoSCAN SA :
* Said on Thursday that it appointed Jacek Marek Gnich the company's CEO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
* Painkiller Maxigesic has now been approved for sale across most of European Union member countries