BRIEF-Apple files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
March 4 Parsan Makina Parcalari Sanayii AS :
* FY 2015 revenue of 217.3 million lira ($74.55 million) versus 194.4 million lira year ago
* FY 2015 net profit of 19.0 million lira ($6.52 million) versus 25.1 million lira year ago
($1 = 2.9150 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 The head of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to cut cost overruns at the Pentagon by overhauling the way it buys everything from common off-the-shelf goods to services and intellectual property.