BRIEF-Apple files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
March 4 Empik Media & Fashion SA (Empik)
* Penta Investments, Bookzz Holdings Limited, EMF Holding 2 BV, Marek Ondrejka, Krockella Limited, Krockella s.r.o. and EMF Holding 4 BV (shareholders) announced tender offer for 25,993,295 shares of Empik at 3.49 zlotys ($0.88) per share on Thursday informed intermediary in the tender, TRIGON Dom Maklerski SA
* 25,993,295 shares of Empik represent 24.6 percent stake
* The subscription runs from March 25 to April 25 and the company's shares will be acquired by Cyprus-registered Krockella Limited
* Shareholders plan to withdraw shares of Empik from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange
Source text bit.ly/21J9YIk
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9490 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing
May 18 The head of the U.S. House Armed Services Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to cut cost overruns at the Pentagon by overhauling the way it buys everything from common off-the-shelf goods to services and intellectual property.