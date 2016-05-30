BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Triceps.pl SA :
* Said on Friday that its new wholly-owned unit, 7NUTRITION UK LTD, has been registered in United Kingdom
* 7NUTRITION UK will be representative of the brand 7Nutrition in the UK
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline