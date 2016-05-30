May 30 Cairo Communication SpA :

* Said on Saturday that the Italian Securities and Exchange Commission (CONSOB) approved the exchange offer on all 521,864,957 RCS MediaGroup SpA ordinary shares

* Exchange offer to run from 13 June, included, to 8 July, included

* 0.12 Cairo Communication shares will be offered for each RCS Mediagroup share

