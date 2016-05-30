BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Cairo Communication SpA :
* Said on Saturday that the Italian Securities and Exchange Commission (CONSOB) approved the exchange offer on all 521,864,957 RCS MediaGroup SpA ordinary shares
* Exchange offer to run from 13 June, included, to 8 July, included
* 0.12 Cairo Communication shares will be offered for each RCS Mediagroup share
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline