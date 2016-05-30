BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Ruch Chorzow SA :
* Said on Friday that AMG Silesia Sp. z o.o. acquired 3 million shares of Ruch Chorzow under the guarantee agreement
* AMG Silesia raised its stake in Ruch Chorzow to 35.01 percent from 23.10 percent
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline