India's Punjab National Bank posts Q4 profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 16 India's Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
May 30 Imvest SpA :
* Reported on Sunday FY revenue of 19.9 million euros ($22.09 million) versus 1.0 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit of 0.07 million euros versus loss of 7.7 million euros a year ago
($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 16 Dollar bonds issued by the International Bank of Azerbaijan fell on Tuesday after the Moody's agency downgraded its credit rating in light of the bank's debt restructuring.