May 30 Bolzoni SpA :

* Announced on Friday the provisional results of the mandatory tender offer on Bolzoni shares by Hyster-Yale Capital Holding Italy Srl (HY Italy), a wholly-owned unit of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc

* According to the provisional results, 8,154,203 shares were tendered, corresponding to about 31.4 percent of Bolzoni share capital, for the value of 35.1 million euros ($38.95 million)

* If the provisional results of the tender offer are confirmed, HY Italy will own a total 93.8 percent stake in Bolzoni

* Since at the end of the tender period HY Italy's stake in Bolzoni is higher than 90 percent but lower than 95 percent, the re-opening of the tender period will not take place

Source text: www.1info.it

