BRIEF-Cray, Markley partner to provide supercomputing as a service
Markley and cray partner to provide supercomputing as a service
May 30 Facephi Biometria SA :
* Said on Friday to propose a capital increase with no preemptive rights to compensate credits
* Full amount of the increase is 600,463 euros ($666,634), including 547,146 euros of share premium
* Plans to issue up to 1.3 million new shares at 0.04 euro nominal value each
($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent