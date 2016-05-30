BRIEF-Cray, Markley partner to provide supercomputing as a service
* Markley and cray partner to provide supercomputing as a service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Polish Services Group SA :
* Said on Sunday that its shareholders resolved to change the company's name to Financial Assets Management SA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Markley and cray partner to provide supercomputing as a service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent