BRIEF-Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical's shareholder plans to increase stake in co
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
May 30 MolMed SpA :
* European Commission grants MolMed European marketing authorisation to Strimvelis
* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved Strimvelis, an exvivo stem cell gene therapy to treat patients with ADA-SCID (Severe Combined Immunodeficiency due to Adenosine Deaminase deficiency)
* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA