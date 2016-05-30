May 30 MolMed SpA :

* European Commission grants MolMed European marketing authorisation to Strimvelis

* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved Strimvelis, an exvivo stem cell gene therapy to treat patients with ADA-SCID (Severe Combined Immunodeficiency due to Adenosine Deaminase deficiency)

Source text: bit.ly/20QipwE

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)