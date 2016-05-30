BRIEF-Egypt's Genial Tours Q1 profit falls
Q1 net profit EGP 57,843 versus EGP 190,341 year ago
(Removes extra "+" sign from the headline.)
May 30 Coca-Cola Icecek As :
Says credit rating agency Moody's affirms long term credit rating at Baa3 with stable outlook
* Nine-month net profit EGP 4.7 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago